Canadiens vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Panthers Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (45-22-10) vs. Florida Panthers (37-37-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-220) Panthers (+180) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (65.7%)

Canadiens vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Panthers are -148 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +120.

Canadiens vs Panthers Over/Under

Canadiens versus Panthers, on April 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Canadiens vs Panthers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Panthers reveal Montreal as the favorite (-220) and Florida as the underdog (+180) on the road.

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