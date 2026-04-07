NHL
Canadiens vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Florida Panthers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canadiens vs Panthers Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (45-22-10) vs. Florida Panthers (37-37-3)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-220)
|Panthers (+180)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (65.7%)
Canadiens vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Panthers are -148 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +120.
Canadiens vs Panthers Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Panthers, on April 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Canadiens vs Panthers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Panthers reveal Montreal as the favorite (-220) and Florida as the underdog (+180) on the road.