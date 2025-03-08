Campbell vs Delaware Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 5 seed Campbell Fighting Camels (15-16, 10-8 CAA) play the No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-19, 5-13 CAA) in the CAA tournament Saturday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Campbell vs. Delaware Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Campbell vs. Delaware Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Campbell win (68.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Campbell-Delaware spread (Campbell -2.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Campbell vs. Delaware: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Campbell has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Delaware has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Campbell (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Delaware (7-7) does as the underdog (50%).

The Fighting Camels have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-7-0) than they do in road games (10-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fightin' Blue Hens have a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than away (.429, 6-8-0).

Campbell has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Delaware has covered the spread six times in 19 CAA games.

Campbell vs. Delaware: Moneyline Betting Stats

Campbell has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Fighting Camels have won three of seven games when listed as at least -148 or better on the moneyline.

Delaware is 4-14 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-11 (winning just 15.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Campbell has a 59.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Campbell vs. Delaware Head-to-Head Comparison

Campbell is outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game with a +94 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.5 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and allows 67.4 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Colby Duggan is 200th in the country with a team-leading 15.8 points per game.

Delaware's -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.5 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

Delaware's leading scorer, John Camden, is 148th in the nation, putting up 16.5 points per game.

The Fighting Camels lose the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. They record 28.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 330th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

Nolan Dorsey averages 6.4 rebounds per game (ranking 248th in college basketball) to lead the Fighting Camels.

The Fightin' Blue Hens lose the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They collect 27.7 rebounds per game, 345th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.1.

Camden paces the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (540th in college basketball).

Campbell's 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 169th in college basketball, and the 91.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 143rd in college basketball.

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (122nd in college basketball), and give up 100.8 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

