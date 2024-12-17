Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (224.4 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Ridley for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ridley vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.97

52.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley has compiled 105.0 fantasy points in 2024 (7.5 per game), which ranks him 29th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 109 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Ridley has compiled 145 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.4 (5.5 per game) during that stretch.

Ridley has been targeted 36 times, with 21 receptions for 296 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 31.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Ridley's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 2, as he put up 20.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 10 rushing yards on one carry (10.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, grabbing one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have given up a touchdown reception by 19 players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

