Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Ridley for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ridley vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.25

62.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley is currently the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position (108th overall), putting up 99.0 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Ridley has produced 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game), as he's turned 25 targets into 14 catches for 197 yards and zero TDs.

Ridley has amassed 339 receiving yards and two scores on 23 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 45.9 points (9.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Ridley's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 2, as he put up 20.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 10 rushing yards on one carry (10.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

