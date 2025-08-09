FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Calvin Austin III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Calvin Austin III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Calvin Austin III Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Austin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points82.818259
2025 Projected Fantasy Points72.015563

Calvin Austin III 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the New York Giants -- Austin finished with 17.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 54 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Falcons0.72170
Week 2@Broncos0.62160
Week 3Chargers15.554951
Week 4@Colts1.711170
Week 5Cowboys0.62160
Week 6@Raiders3.652360
Week 7Jets3.641360

Calvin Austin III vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers threw the football on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Austin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Calvin Austin III583654844
D.K. Metcalf1086699257
Jonnu Smith11188884818
Pat Freiermuth7865653712

Want more data and analysis on Calvin Austin III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

