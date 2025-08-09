Calvin Austin III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Calvin Austin III Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Austin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 82.8 182 59 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 72.0 155 63

Calvin Austin III 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the New York Giants -- Austin finished with 17.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 54 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Chargers 15.5 5 4 95 1 Week 4 @Colts 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3.6 5 2 36 0 Week 7 Jets 3.6 4 1 36 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Calvin Austin III vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers threw the football on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Austin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Calvin Austin III 58 36 548 4 4 D.K. Metcalf 108 66 992 5 7 Jonnu Smith 111 88 884 8 18 Pat Freiermuth 78 65 653 7 12

