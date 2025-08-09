Calvin Austin III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Calvin Austin III Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Austin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|82.8
|182
|59
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|72.0
|155
|63
Calvin Austin III 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the New York Giants -- Austin finished with 17.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 54 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|15.5
|5
|4
|95
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3.6
|5
|2
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|3.6
|4
|1
|36
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Calvin Austin III vs. Other Steelers Receivers
The Steelers threw the football on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Austin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Calvin Austin III
|58
|36
|548
|4
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|108
|66
|992
|5
|7
|Jonnu Smith
|111
|88
|884
|8
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|78
|65
|653
|7
|12
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Calvin Austin III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.