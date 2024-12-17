Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (234.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you below.

Williams vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 215.16

215.16 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.07

29.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 213.6 fantasy points in 2024 (15.3 per game), Williams is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 19th overall.

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 55-of-93 throws for 581 yards, with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 50.1 total fantasy points (16.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 69 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Williams has connected on 110-of-171 throws for 1,152 yards, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 93.2 total fantasy points (18.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 172 rushing yards on 27 attempts.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he racked up 28.6 fantasy points with 226 passing yards, four TDs, and one pick. With his legs, he added 56 rushing yards on four carries (14.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 10, when he managed only 6.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 120 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed three players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of seven players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one TD versus the Lions this year.

