Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 13 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league (227.2 yards conceded per game).

Williams vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 218.58

218.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.08

28.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 163.5 fantasy points in 2024 (14.9 per game), Williams is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position and 22nd among all players.

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 71-of-108 passes for 691 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 49.4 total fantasy points (16.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 118 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Williams has generated 67.9 fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,039 yards on 103-of-173 passing, with two touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 164 rushing yards on 31 carries.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried four times for 56 yards on his way to 28.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams' game against the New England Patriots in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 6.3 fantasy points. He passed for 120 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this season.

Detroit has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

