Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams will take on the team with last season's 28th-ranked passing defense, the Minnesota Vikings (242 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Caleb Williams Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 200.10

200.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.94

27.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Williams picked up 254.5 fantasy points (15.0 per game) -- 16th at his position, 22nd in the NFL.

Williams accumulated 28.6 fantasy points -- 23-of-29 (79.3%), 226 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 56 yards -- in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last year.

Williams recorded 26.9 fantasy points (32-of-47 (68.1%), 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 33 yards) in Week 12 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his second-best game last season.

In Week 10 versus the New England Patriots, Williams finished with a season-low 6.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 16-of-30 (53.3%), 120 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Williams accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- 16-of-28 (57.1%), 122 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 37 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Vikings allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Vikings allowed just three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

