Cal vs Virginia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 15 seed California Golden Bears (13-18, 6-14 ACC) will play the No. 10 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (13-18, 8-12 ACC) in the ACC tournament Tuesday at Spectrum Center, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cal vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Cal vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cal win (63.2%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Cal-Virginia Tech spread (Cal -2.5) or over/under (139.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Cal vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cal has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Cal covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (45%).

The Golden Bears have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and they've covered 10 times in 13 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Hokies are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Cal is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in ACC action, Virginia Tech is 12-8-0 this year.

Cal vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cal has won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Golden Bears have won eight of 11 games when listed as at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia Tech has won 31.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-15).

The Hokies have a 4-15 record (winning only 21.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal has a 59.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cal vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Cal's -44 scoring differential (outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per outing (312th in college basketball).

Andrej Stojakovic leads Cal, recording 16.8 points per game (129th in the nation).

Virginia Tech has a -119 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 69 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.

Toibu Lawal leads Virginia Tech, putting up 12.2 points per game (655th in college basketball).

The Golden Bears prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. They are collecting 33.3 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32 per outing.

Mady Sissoko averages 8.1 rebounds per game (ranking 57th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Bears.

The Hokies grab 30 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball), compared to the 29 of their opponents.

Lawal leads the Hokies with 6.8 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball).

Cal ranks 197th in college basketball with 95 points scored per 100 possessions, and 278th in college basketball defensively with 96.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hokies average 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (261st in college basketball), and allow 98.1 points per 100 possessions (303rd in college basketball).

