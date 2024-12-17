C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 14th-ranked pass defense (215 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Stroud, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stroud vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 232.63

232.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.60

20.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stroud is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (27th overall), posting 192.2 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

In his last three games, Stroud has put up 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game), connecting on 60-of-93 passes for 620 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 29 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Stroud has completed 102-of-160 throws for 1,109 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 62.4 total fantasy points (12.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 60 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up 23.5 fantasy points (3 receptions, 17 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud's game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted 5.3 fantasy points. He threw for 86 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.