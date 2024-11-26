C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will match up with the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (278.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Stroud a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Stroud vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 252.20

252.20 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.69

16.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 166.2 fantasy points in 2024 (13.9 per game), Stroud is the 15th-ranked player at the QB position and 20th among all players.

During his last three games, Stroud has compiled 736 passing yards (62-of-100) for three passing TDs with five picks, leading to 36.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 49 yards rushing on seven carries.

Stroud has accumulated 1,212 passing yards (98-of-167) with four TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 60.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 98 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 23.5 fantasy points (3 receptions, 17 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (5.3 points) in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 86 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

