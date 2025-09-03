C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will take on the team with last year's 20th-ranked passing defense, the Los Angeles Rams (223.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 236.36

236.36 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.13

22.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud 2024 Fantasy Performance

Stroud picked up 220.4 fantasy points (13.0 per game), 18th at his position and 28th in the NFL.

In his best game last year, Stroud picked up 23.5 fantasy points -- 27-of-40 (67.5%), 345 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In another good fantasy showing last season, Stroud finished with 18.7 points -- 24-of-32 (75%), 234 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

In his worst game of the season, Stroud ended up with 5.3 fantasy points -- 10-of-21 (47.6%), 86 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans), Stroud finished with 6.0 fantasy points -- 6-of-6 (100%), 50 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles gave up over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Rams last year.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Rams surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Los Angeles allowed eight players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Rams gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Rams allowed only three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Rams last year.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.