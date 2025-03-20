BYU vs VCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded VCU Rams (28-6) take the court against the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (24-9) on Thursday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 4:05 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. VCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

BYU vs. VCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: VCU win (60.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's BYU-VCU spread (BYU -2.5) or total (145.5 points).

BYU vs. VCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 19-13-0 ATS this season.

VCU has compiled a 20-13-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than VCU covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) than they have in road tilts (6-5-0).

The Rams' winning percentage against the spread at home is .733 (11-4-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

BYU vs. VCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (72.7%) in those games.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 16 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -140 or shorter on the moneyline.

VCU has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

BYU vs. VCU Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU outscores opponents by 10.1 points per game (scoring 81 per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball) and has a +333 scoring differential overall.

Richie Saunders' team-leading 16 points per game ranks 189th in the country.

VCU is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game, with a +501 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.1 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allows 62.4 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Max Shulga's team-leading 15.1 points per game rank him 252nd in the nation.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 92nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.5 per outing.

Keba Keita's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 67th in college basketball play.

The 35.5 rebounds per game the Rams accumulate rank 25th in college basketball, 6.3 more than the 29.2 their opponents collect.

Jack Clark tops the Rams with 6.9 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball).

BYU averages 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and allows 91.7 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

The Rams' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 76th in college basketball, and the 81.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

