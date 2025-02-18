BYU vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) will visit the BYU Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) after losing three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (58.5%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's BYU-Kansas spread (BYU -2.5) or total (147.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has put together a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, BYU is 11-7 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Kansas racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-5-0).

Against the spread, the Jayhawks have performed better at home (6-8-0) than away (3-6-0).

BYU is 8-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Kansas has five wins against the spread in 14 Big 12 games this year.

BYU vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been victorious in 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -140 or shorter on the moneyline.

Kansas has a 1-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Jayhawks have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 58.3% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU averages 79.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (95th in college basketball). It has a +269 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Richie Saunders' team-leading 15.0 points per game ranks 260th in the country.

Kansas' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.0 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson's 16.4 points per game paces Kansas and ranks 142nd in the country.

The Cougars are 100th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 26.7 their opponents average.

Keba Keita paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball play).

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. They are pulling down 35.2 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.8.

Dickinson is 19th in the country with 9.5 rebounds per game, leading the Jayhawks.

BYU scores 104.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball).

The Jayhawks' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 138th in college basketball, and the 85.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

