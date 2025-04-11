Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and MNMT
The Chicago Bulls (37-43) host the Washington Wizards (17-63) after winning three home games in a row. The Bulls are heavy favorites by 16 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, 2025. The over/under is set at 235 in the matchup.
Bulls vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Bulls
|-16
|235
|-1351
|+810
Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (75.4%)
Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Bulls have put together a record of 41-36-3 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards are 33-46-1 against the spread this year.
- Bulls games have gone over the total 44 times this season.
- Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 80 opportunities (51.2%).
- At home, Chicago sports a worse record against the spread (20-19-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-17-2).
- Looking at point totals, the Bulls hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 40 opportunities this season (52.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).
- Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (17-24-0) than on the road (16-22-1).
- Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 19 of 39 away (48.7%).
Bulls Leaders
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 10.1 boards.
- Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
- Coby White is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 3 boards and 2.2 assists.
- Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.
- Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- The Wizards get 9.7 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Per game, Kyshawn George gets the Wizards 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- The Wizards get 8.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists.
