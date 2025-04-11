Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNMT

The Chicago Bulls (37-43) host the Washington Wizards (17-63) after winning three home games in a row. The Bulls are heavy favorites by 16 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, 2025. The over/under is set at 235 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -16 235 -1351 +810

Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (75.4%)

Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bulls have put together a record of 41-36-3 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 33-46-1 against the spread this year.

Bulls games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 80 opportunities (51.2%).

At home, Chicago sports a worse record against the spread (20-19-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-17-2).

Looking at point totals, the Bulls hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 40 opportunities this season (52.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (17-24-0) than on the road (16-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 19 of 39 away (48.7%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 10.1 boards.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Coby White is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Wizards get 9.7 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Per game, Kyshawn George gets the Wizards 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Wizards get 8.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists.

