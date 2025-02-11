Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (27-26) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (22-31) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 236.5 -174 +146

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (50.8%)

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 27-23-3 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 23-28-2 against the spread this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times this season.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 50.9% of the time this year (27 of 53 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 27 opportunities this season (51.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (12-14-1). On the road, it is .423 (11-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more frequently at home (14 of 27, 51.9%) than on the road (13 of 26, 50%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 6.4 boards and 9.5 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren is averaging 10.8 points, 10.1 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.3 points for the Bulls, plus 10.3 boards and 3.5 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Coby White averages 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

The Bulls receive 12.4 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Bulls receive 8.6 points per game from Jalen Smith, plus 5.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

