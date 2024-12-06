Bulls vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (9-14) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (10-13) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 247.5.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 247.5 -164 +138

Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (57.1%)

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 6-15-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 23 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 14 of 23 set point totals (60.9%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (4-5-1) than it has in road games (2-10-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Pacers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 10 opportunities this season (80%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (7-6-0) than at home (5-5-0) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 60% of the time at home (six of 10), and 61.5% of the time on the road (eight of 13).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 8.4 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.1 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18 points, 6.5 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fifth in league).

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey averages 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 21.3 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 18.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Coby White.

The Bulls receive 12.7 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

