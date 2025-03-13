Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
Bulls vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and YES
The Chicago Bulls (27-38) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (22-43) on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at United Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Bulls
|-3
|228.5
|-148
|+126
Bulls vs. Nets Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (65.8%)
Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Bulls have put together a record of 31-32-2 against the spread this season.
- The Nets have 32 wins against the spread in 65 games this season.
- This season, Bulls games have hit the over 33 times.
- Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 28 times in 65 opportunities (43.1%).
- Against the spread, Chicago has fared worse at home, covering 16 times in 34 home games, and 15 times in 31 road games.
- The Bulls have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 34 home matchups (52.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 31 games (48.4%).
- Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (20-13-1) than at home (12-17-2).
- Nets games have gone above the over/under 41.9% of the time at home (13 of 31), and 44.1% of the time on the road (15 of 34).
Bulls Leaders
- Nikola Vucevic averages 19 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey averages 13.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.
- Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.
- Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Jalen Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 1 assists and 5.6 boards.
Nets Leaders
- Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Nets.
- Cameron Johnson averages 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.
- Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Nets 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Keon Johnson averages 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 37.4% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Per game, Jalen Wilson provides the Nets 9.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
