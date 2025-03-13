Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

The Chicago Bulls (27-38) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (22-43) on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at United Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3 228.5 -148 +126

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (65.8%)

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls have put together a record of 31-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 32 wins against the spread in 65 games this season.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 33 times.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 28 times in 65 opportunities (43.1%).

Against the spread, Chicago has fared worse at home, covering 16 times in 34 home games, and 15 times in 31 road games.

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 34 home matchups (52.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 31 games (48.4%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (20-13-1) than at home (12-17-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 41.9% of the time at home (13 of 31), and 44.1% of the time on the road (15 of 34).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey averages 13.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Jalen Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 1 assists and 5.6 boards.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Nets.

Cameron Johnson averages 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Nets 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Keon Johnson averages 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 37.4% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Jalen Wilson provides the Nets 9.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

