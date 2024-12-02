Bulls vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 2

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Brooklyn Nets (9-12) visit the Chicago Bulls (8-13) after winning three straight road games. The Bulls are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 2, 2024. The point total is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -7.5 232.5 -355 +285

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (63.6%)

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls are 10-11-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 11-8-2 this year.

Bulls games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

The Nets have hit the over 52.4% of the time this season (11 of 21 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Chicago has played worse at home, covering four times in nine home games, and six times in 12 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Bulls hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, Brooklyn is 2-6-1 at home against the spread (.222 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-2-1 ATS (.750).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) compared to on the road (50%, six of 12).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.9 points, 10 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 46.9% from downtown (ninth in league), with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey averages 11.7 points, 6 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.1 points, 4.2 boards and 3 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Nets are getting 18.7 points, 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

The Nets receive 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 8.5 points, 7.6 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.