Bulls vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, FDSFL, and WESH

The Orlando Magic (44-36) are big, 15-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (31-49) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN, FDSFL, and WESH. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.

Bulls vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -15 242.5 -1099 +700

Bulls vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (67.6%)

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 36 times this season (36-44-0).

In the Bulls' 80 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 38 times in 80 opportunities (47.5%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 42 home games, and 16 times in 38 road games.

At home, the Magic eclipse the over/under 57.1% of the time (24 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 55.3% of away games (21 of 38 contests).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (20-19-1). On the road, it is .450 (18-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less frequently at home (16 of 40, 40%) than away (22 of 40, 55%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.9 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field.

Anthony Black averages 15.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 16.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 17 points, 8.3 boards and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are getting 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

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