Bulls vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Bulls vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

The Sacramento Kings (19-19) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (18-20) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at United Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and CHSN. The matchup's point total is 239.

Bulls vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3 239 -152 +128

Bulls vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (52.6%)

Bulls vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings are 15-22-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 19-18-1 this season.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 19 of 38 set point totals (50%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 22 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 16 games on the road.

The Kings have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 12 of 22 home matchups (54.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 16 games (50%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (10-9-0). On the road, it is .474 (9-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (nine of 19, 47.4%) than on the road (10 of 19, 52.6%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.7 points, 14.2 boards and 6.2 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

DeMar DeRozan averages 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.

Malik Monk averages 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Zach LaVine averages 23.6 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Coby White gets the Bulls 18.4 points, 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 11.9 points, 7.1 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

