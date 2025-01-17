Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Chicago Bulls (18-23) host the Charlotte Hornets (9-28) after losing three home games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The matchup's over/under is 233.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -4 233 -180 +152

Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (73.4%)

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 19 times over 41 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have 17 wins against the spread in 37 games this season.

This season, 20 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 37 chances.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 37.8% of the time this year (14 of 37 games with a set point total).

Chicago has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 22 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 19 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulls exceed the total 45.5% of the time (10 of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 52.6% of games (10 of 19).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (9-8-1) than at home (8-9-2).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (five of 19, 26.3%) than away (nine of 18, 50%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 10.4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field and 42.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Coby White is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 boards.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is also draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets get 18.3 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Cody Martin gives the Hornets 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Josh Green.

