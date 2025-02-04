Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (24-23) are favored by 4 points against the Chicago Bulls (21-29) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4 228.5 -174 +146

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (56.8%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 20-25-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 22-26-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 26 times out of 50 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 24 of 50 opportunities (48%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-11-1) than it has in road tilts (10-14-1).

The Heat have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (68.2%) than away games (44%).

Chicago has the same winning percentage against the spread (.440) at home (11-13-1 record) and away (11-13-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over 48% of the time this season, both at home (12 of 25) and away (12 of 25).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.2 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.3 points, 3 assists and 4.2 boards.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls receive 11.7 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.4 boards and 6.6 assists.

Per game, Coby White provides the Bulls 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls are getting 8.3 points, 5.6 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

