Bulls vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Boston Celtics (15-3) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (8-12) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 238.5 -400 +315

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.1%)

Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 9-11-0 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total nine times out of 20 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 20 opportunities (60%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in six of nine home games (66.7%), compared to three of nine road games (33.3%).

This year, Chicago is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of eight) than on the road (seven of 12) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.4 points, 8.2 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 4 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 boards.

Jaylen Brown averages 25 points, 6.6 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.4 points for the Bulls, plus 9.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

The Bulls are getting 18.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Coby White.

Josh Giddey averages 12.1 points, 5.9 boards and 6.6 assists. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 21.6 points, 4.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.