Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN

The Philadelphia 76ers (6-15) take on the Chicago Bulls (10-14) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 231.5 -118 +100

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (54%)

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-13-0).

In the Bulls' 24 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 10 times out of 24 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 15 of 24 set point totals (62.5%).

Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (4-6-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in five of 11 home games (45.5%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in five of 10 matchups (50%).

This season, Chicago is 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 11, 63.6%) than on the road (eight of 13, 61.5%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 16 points, 2.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Andre Drummond averages 8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Josh Giddey averages 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Bulls get 21.8 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists.

Per game, Coby White gets the Bulls 18.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls get 12.8 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.8 boards and 4.5 assists.

