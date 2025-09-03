Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving will take on the team with last season's 15th-ranked rushing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (120.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Irving, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Falcons.

Bucky Irving Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.09

62.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.78

19.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 36th overall and 14th at his position, Irving accumulated 197.4 fantasy points (11.6 per game) in 2024.

Irving picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 33 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 13 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 12 versus the New York Giants, Irving had another strong showing with 21.2 fantasy points, thanks to 12 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 64 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Irving accumulated 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 3 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Irving picked up 2.2 points (7 carries, 22 yards) in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta allowed over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Falcons last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players caught a TD pass.

Against Atlanta last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Falcons last season.

Against Atlanta last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Falcons gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.