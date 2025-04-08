Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSN

The Milwaukee Bucks (44-34) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in the league scoring 30.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Anthony Edwards (fourth in the NBA with 27.4 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 4-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4 221.5 -168 +142

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (53.2%)

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-40-1).

The Bucks have 38 wins against the spread in 78 games this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 78 opportunities (52.6%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (16-22-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-18-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (64.1%) than away games (48.7%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (21-17-1). On the road, it is .436 (17-22-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (22 times out of 39) than on the road (19 of 39) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 27.4 points, 5.7 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 4 made treys per game (second in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 30.5 points for the Bucks, plus 11.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also sinking 51.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Bucks get 14.8 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Bucks get 13.7 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 8.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

