Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (18-18) will look to Victor Wembanyama (eighth in the league scoring 25.6 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo (first in the NBA with 31.6 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The Spurs are 5.5-point road underdogs in the game, which tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 223.5 -240 +198

Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (74.9%)

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 14 times over 34 games with a set spread.

The Spurs have played 36 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 16 times out of 36 chances.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 36 opportunities (47.2%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 18 games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 16 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Bucks eclipse the over/under 38.9% of the time (seven of 18 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 56.2% of games (nine of 16).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than on the road (.562, 9-7-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (nine of 20), and 50% of the time on the road (eight of 16).

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 31.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 60.2% from the floor (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 14.1 points, 2.2 assists and 8 boards.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gets the Spurs 12.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 12.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

