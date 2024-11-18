Bucks vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI

The Houston Rockets (10-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (4-9) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Fiserv Forum as 4-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI. The over/under is 221 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4 221 -172 +142

Bucks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (62.6%)

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread four times this season (4-8-1).

In the Rockets' 14 games this season, they have nine wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total six times out of 14 chances this season.

The Rockets have hit the over 42.9% of the time this year (six of 14 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (3-2-1) than it has in road tilts (1-6-0).

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (33.3%) than away games (57.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 6-2-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have gone over more frequently at home (four of eight, 50%) than on the road (two of six, 33.3%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 6.1 assists and 12.3 boards.

Damian Lillard averages 26.0 points, 4.6 boards and 6.6 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.5 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 17.5 points for the Rockets, plus 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The Rockets receive 19.6 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Tari Eason averages 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is making 52.7% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.