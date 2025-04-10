Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and Gulf Coast Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-34) are heavily favored (-15.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (21-58) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on FDSWI and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -15.5 221.5 -1493 +870

Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (79.7%)

Bucks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 39 times in 79 games with a set spread.

In the Pelicans' 79 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 43 of 79 opportunities (54.4%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities in road games.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (55%) than road tilts (48.7%).

This season, New Orleans is 21-16-2 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-28-0 ATS (.300).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 48.7% of the time at home (19 of 39), and 60% of the time on the road (24 of 40).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 6.4 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.1 points, 1.8 assists and 5 boards.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans receive 10.2 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Pelicans get 6 points per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, plus 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Pelicans get 8.7 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Pelicans receive 8.3 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4 boards and 2 assists.

