Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The New York Knicks (45-27) are only 1-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (40-32) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 221 -116 -102

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (59.8%)

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 33-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 35-36-1 this year.

This season, 40 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (36 out of 72 games with a set point total).

New York owns a better record against the spread at home (17-18-1) than it does on the road (16-20-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 22 times in 36 opportunities this season (61.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 36 opportunities (50%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-15-1). Away, it is .417 (15-21-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 36) than away (17 of 36) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.6 points, 12.9 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 2.1 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 assists and 9.6 boards.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Precious Achiuwa averages 6.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 52.3% from the field.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 12 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 60% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Bucks are getting 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with an average of 1.9 treys.

