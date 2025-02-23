Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSUN

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-24) are 5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-28) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSUN. The point total is 221.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5 221.5 -198 +166

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (66.1%)

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks are 24-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 22 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

This season, 28 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Heat games this season have eclipsed the over/under 53.7% of the time (29 out of 54 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-12-1) than it does in away games (9-18-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (51.9%).

This season, Miami is 10-12-1 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-17-2 ATS (.387).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have gone over more often at home (15 of 23, 65.2%) than on the road (14 of 31, 45.2%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.2 points, 11.9 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 61% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 triples (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 16.8 points, 10.1 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat are getting 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Terry Rozier averages 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Nikola Jovic provides the Heat 10.8 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

