Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSE

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-9) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (11-11), winners of four straight. The Hawks are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on FDSWI and FDSSE) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4.5 236.5 -184 +154

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (68.4%)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread eight times this season (8-11-1).

In the Hawks' 22 games this season, they have nine wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 22 chances this season.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 68.2% of the time this year (15 of 22 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 11 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in nine opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Bucks hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total five times in 11 opportunities this season (45.5%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more often at home (eight of 11, 72.7%) than on the road (seven of 11, 63.6%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.7 points, 11.7 boards and 6.7 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 26 points, 4.5 boards and 7.6 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 1.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 56.6% from downtown (first in NBA), with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 20.9 points, 3.9 boards and 12.2 assists. He is also sinking 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 20 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 59.5% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Hawks receive 11.1 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

