Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-0) are 2-point underdogs as they look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (1-4) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 229.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 -106 -114 229 -110 -110 -120 +102

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (61.2%)

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread once in five games with a set spread.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread every time so far this season.

Bucks games have gone over the total twice out of six chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Damian Lillard is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 18.3 points, 8.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 76.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 19 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

The Cavaliers get 12 points per game from Caris LeVert, plus 1.8 boards and 4.3 assists.

