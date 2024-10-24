Bucks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: CHSN and FDS-WI

Central Division foes meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) host the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Bucks are 9.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9.5 -108 -112 230.5 -112 -108 -400 +315

Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (73.2%)

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks put together a 33-47-2 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls had an ATS record of 6-2 as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last year.

The Bucks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

The Bulls had 46 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

Milwaukee had a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-23-0) than it did on the road (14-24-2) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-18-1).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30.4 points last year, plus 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Damian Lillard posted 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He made 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game (ninth in league).

Bobby Portis' stats last season included 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Brook Lopez posted 12.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Khris Middleton's stats last season included 15.1 points, 4.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He sank 49.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic put up 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Coby White recorded 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Josh Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu's stats last season were 12.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Smith recorded 9.9 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists, shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.