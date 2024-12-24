Bryce Young Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be up against the 30th-ranked passing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (250.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Young vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 206.84

206.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.32

20.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young has compiled 141.5 fantasy points in 2024 (11.8 per game), which ranks him 27th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 62 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Young has tallied 51.6 fantasy points (17.2 per game), as he's amassed 568 yards on 55-of-88 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 109 rushing yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

Young has accumulated 1,129 passing yards (102-of-169) with six TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 91.7 fantasy points (18.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 146 yards rushing on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

The peak of Young's fantasy season was last week's performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (27.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, throwing for -4 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (-0.2 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young?