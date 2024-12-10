Bryce Young Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will play the Dallas Cowboys and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (223.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth considering for his next matchup versus the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Young vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 194.48

194.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.03

23.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 102.4 fantasy points this season (10.2 per game), Young is the 32nd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 102nd among all players.

Over his last three games, Young has put up 52.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game), as he's compiled 752 yards on 66-of-115 passing with three touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 66 rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Young has compiled 74.3 fantasy points (14.9 per game) in his last five games, completing 97-of-166 passes for 1,049 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 105 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Young's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where he went off for 298 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 23.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 17 rushing yards on three attempts (5.7 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young disappointed his fantasy managers against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, when he managed only -0.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-2 (100%), -4 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Dallas this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Dallas has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this season.

