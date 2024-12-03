Bryce Young Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their third-ranked passing defense (178 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Young vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Passing Yards: 197.99

197.99 Projected Passing TDs: 0.97

0.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.66

16.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Young is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player (115th overall), posting 89.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games, Young has piled up 687 passing yards (62-of-106) for three passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 52.1 fantasy points (17.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 67 yards rushing on eight carries with one touchdown.

Young has connected on 102-of-169 throws for 1,082 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 75.4 total fantasy points (15.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 82 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Young's fantasy season was last week's performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (23.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, throwing for -4 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (-0.2 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

