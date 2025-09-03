Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will take on the team with last year's 32nd-ranked passing defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (257.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bryce Young Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 213.88

213.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.66

18.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Young 2024 Fantasy Performance

Young was 20th at his position, and 39th overall, with 194.8 fantasy points (13.9 per game) last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Young accumulated 36.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-34 (73.5%), 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Young finished with 27.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 17-of-26 (65.4%), 158 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Washington Commanders -- Young finished with -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2-of-2 (100%), -4 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers), Young finished with 2.0 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 84 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville allowed more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

The Jaguars gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Jaguars last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Jacksonville allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Jaguars allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Jacksonville allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars last year.

