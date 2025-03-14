Bryant vs Maine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament Championship

The America East champion will be crowned on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-11, 14-2 America East) and the No. 3 Maine Black Bears (20-13, 10-6 America East) play at 11 a.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Bryant vs. Maine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Bryant vs. Maine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bryant win (75.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Bryant-Maine spread (Bryant -6.5) or total (143.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bryant vs. Maine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bryant has compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Maine has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Maine is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Bryant puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than they do in road games (7-10-0).

The Black Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .471 (8-9-0).

Bryant is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Maine has beaten the spread nine times in 18 America East games.

Bryant vs. Maine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bryant has been victorious in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or shorter on the moneyline.

Maine has put together a 6-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

The Black Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bryant has a 73.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bryant vs. Maine Head-to-Head Comparison

Bryant has a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. It is putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 17th in college basketball and is giving up 74.3 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

Rafael Pinzon leads Bryant, recording 18.7 points per game (55th in college basketball).

Maine is outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +181 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.2 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allows 65.7 per outing (28th in college basketball).

AJ Lopez's team-leading 14.6 points per game rank him 305th in college basketball.

The 38.2 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank fourth in college basketball, and are 6.4 more than the 31.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Earl Timberlake's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 47th in college basketball play.

The 27.7 rebounds per game the Black Bears accumulate rank 346th in college basketball, 5.1 fewer than the 32.8 their opponents record.

Quion Burns' 6.6 rebounds per game lead the Black Bears and rank 224th in college basketball.

Bryant ranks 118th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 54th in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Black Bears average 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (168th in college basketball), and give up 88.7 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!