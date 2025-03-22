NHL
Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Sharks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (30-31-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-42-9)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Sharks Odds
Moneyline
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-144)
|Sharks (+120)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55%)
Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -215.
Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Sharks on March 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +120 underdog despite being at home.