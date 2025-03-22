FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (30-31-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-42-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-144)Sharks (+120)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -215.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Sharks on March 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Boston is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup