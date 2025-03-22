Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

Boston Bruins (30-31-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-42-9)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-144) Sharks (+120) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (55%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -215.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Sharks on March 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

