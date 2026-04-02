NHL
Bruins vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Florida Panthers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (43-24-8) vs. Florida Panthers (36-35-3)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-166)
|Panthers (+138)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (51%)
Bruins vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +148.
Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under
- Bruins versus Panthers, on April 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.