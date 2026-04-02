Bruins vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Boston Bruins (43-24-8) vs. Florida Panthers (36-35-3)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-166) Panthers (+138) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (51%)

Bruins vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +148.

Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under

Bruins versus Panthers, on April 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.

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