Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29
Data Skrive
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Bruins vs Flyers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (4-4-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-6-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-196)
|Flyers (+162)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (70.1%)
Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Bruins are +134 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -162.
Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Flyers on October 29, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -196 favorite at home.