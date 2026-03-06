Bruins vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Washington Capitals.

Bruins vs Capitals Game Info

Boston Bruins (34-22-5) vs. Washington Capitals (31-25-7)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

Bruins vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-122) Capitals (+102) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (53.6%)

Bruins vs Capitals Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +198 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -250.

Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under

Bruins versus Capitals, on March 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline

The Bruins vs Capitals moneyline has Boston as a -122 favorite, while Washington is a +102 underdog on the road.

