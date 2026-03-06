FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Bruins vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Capitals Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (34-22-5) vs. Washington Capitals (31-25-7)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ABC

Bruins vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-122)Capitals (+102)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (53.6%)

Bruins vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +198 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -250.

Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Capitals, on March 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Bruins vs Capitals moneyline has Boston as a -122 favorite, while Washington is a +102 underdog on the road.

