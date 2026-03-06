NHL
Bruins vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Capitals Game Info
- Boston Bruins (34-22-5) vs. Washington Capitals (31-25-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ABC
Bruins vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-122)
|Capitals (+102)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (53.6%)
Bruins vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +198 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -250.
Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under
- Bruins versus Capitals, on March 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Bruins vs Capitals moneyline has Boston as a -122 favorite, while Washington is a +102 underdog on the road.