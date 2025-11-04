Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Quarterback Brock Purdy has a matchup against the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (203.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Purdy worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Brock Purdy Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 275.03

275.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.83

13.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 34.5 fantasy points in 2025 (17.3 per game), Purdy is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 202nd overall.

In two games this season, Purdy has accumulated 586 passing yards (48-of-73) with four passing TDs and four picks, leading to 34.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 30 yards rushing on seven carries.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy posted 17.7 fantasy points, amassing 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 13 rushing yards with his legs.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have given up a TD reception by nine players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

