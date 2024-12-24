Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (240.5 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Bowers, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Saints.

Bowers vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.32

66.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 8.8 fantasy points per game (132.1 total points). He is 79th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Bowers has compiled 18.6 total fantasy points (6.2 per game), hauling in 17 balls (on 24 targets) for 183 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bowers has compiled 361 receiving yards and one touchdown on 31 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 42.6 (8.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy campaign was a Week 13 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he went off for 20.2 total fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 3.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New Orleans this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

New Orleans has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

