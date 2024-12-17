Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers will be up against the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Bowers worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bowers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.73

68.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 122.2 fantasy points (8.7 per game) rank him second at the TE position and 82nd overall.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 25 times, with 16 receptions for 224 yards and one TD, resulting in 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that period.

Bowers has amassed 388 receiving yards and two scores on 33 catches (51 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.0 points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bowers' fantasy campaign was a Week 13 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 3.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have given up three or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed eight players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.