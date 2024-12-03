Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Tight end Brock Bowers faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (258.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Bowers worth considering for his upcoming game against the Buccaneers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bowers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.01

70.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers is currently the top fantasy player at his position (70th overall), compiling 113.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game).

In his last three games, Bowers has grabbed 27 balls (on 40 targets) for 304 yards and two touchdowns, good for 42.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game).

Bowers has ammassed 407 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches (53 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 58.6 (11.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Bowers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, as he tallied 20.2 fantasy points by rushing for two yards on one attempt. In the receiving game, he grabbed 10 passes on 14 targets for 140 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, grabbing two passes on three targets for 19 yards (3.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.