Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 13 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), tight end Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (215.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Bowers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bowers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.41

62.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 8.5 fantasy points per game (93.3 total points). He is 87th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 34 times, with 22 receptions for 209 yards and two TDs. He has posted 32.6 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

Bowers has amassed 47.7 total fantasy points (9.5 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 37 balls (on 53 targets) for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Bowers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, as he tallied 18.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, grabbing two passes on three targets for 19 yards (3.1 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

