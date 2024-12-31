Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (230.8 yards conceded per game).

More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thomas vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.33

85.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 11.7 fantasy points per game (186.7 total points). He is 37th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Thomas has put up 58.6 fantasy points (19.5 per game), as he's turned 37 targets into 26 catches for 328 yards and four TDs.

Thomas has produced 81.9 fantasy points (16.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 59 targets into 38 catches for 490 yards and five TDs.

The high point of Thomas' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 15, as he tallied 22.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

